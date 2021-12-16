‘Harder hitting’ cooling measures will slow home sales, en bloc market: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The latest property cooling measures will likely put the brakes on home sales and price growth, while significantly hampering the en bloc market in the coming year, said analysts.

The new measures, effective from Thursday (Dec 16), include higher Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duties (ABSD), tighter loan-to-value (LTV) limits and lower Total Debt Servicing Ratios (TDSR).

They are “harder hitting” compared to the previous round of cooling measures imposed in 2018, particularly because of a bigger increase in ABSD rates, said analysts.

The experts added that although there were signs the market was heating up, the “decisiveness” with which the measures were imposed was still unexpected, with the rules announced about 25 minutes before they were implemented.

SALES AND PRICES WILL MODERATE

As with previous cooling measures, there will be a “knee jerk reaction immediately as everyone tries to understand and assess the impact”, said Mr Lee Sze Teck, Huttons Asia’s senior director of research.

This means that for December, which is usually a lull period, sales are expected to slow further, he said. New home sales for December could ease to between 400 to 600, and volume could slow in the next few quarters in 2022, said Mr Lee.

Coupled with the limited pipeline of new launches next year, new home sales for 2022 are expected to “trend down from the current 13,000 units to a normalised 9,000 to 10,000 units”, said Ms Tricia Song, head of research for Southeast Asia at CBRE.

Prices could be flat, or increase by 1 per cent to 3 per cent next year, she said.

Looking back to 2018, which saw the last round of cooling measures, data shows that prices declined slightly in the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, before rising “gently” in the second quarter that year, said Mr Ong Teck Hui, a senior director of research & consultancy at JLL.

“Following the latest measures, we also expect sales volume and price increases to be moderated,” he said.

Mr Desmond Sim, CEO of Edmund Tie, said that although volume will taper off, the measures will not cause “a total nullification of enquiries” because there are still genuine buyers in the market.

EN BLOC MARKET HAMPERED

Another immediate impact will be on the en bloc market, which recently appeared to be gaining momentum.

Under new rules, entities buying residential properties must pay 35 per cent ABSD – up from 25 per cent – if they cannot sell all their units in five years. There is also an additional non-remittable 5 per cent ABSD for developers.

Ms Tang Wei Leng, Colliers’ managing director, said developers will have to consider the "additional tax impact and buyers’ concerns about the future selling prices, as well as how these will affect demand and the take-up rate".

“This will necessarily result in land price adjustments," she said.

She added that en bloc hopefuls will have to review their expectations, as it might take longer to “manage and negotiate the price gap” that results from these cooling measures.

Professor Sing Tien Foo from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies added that developers will certainly be more selective about their land acquisitions.

“The bigger plots will get more and more difficult (to work with) because of the 35 per cent ABSD. To sell big projects – above 500 units – is quite challenging,” he said.

Edmund Tie’s Mr Sim said this news has not “killed” the en bloc market entirely.

A project could still be sold en bloc if its location and pricing are attractive, he said, adding that developers will turn to the collective sale market if Government Land Sale (GLS) sites do not suit their plans.