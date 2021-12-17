Find out how HDB resale prices were affected after property cooling measures in 2013 and 2018

SINGAPORE: Singapore implemented new property cooling measures on Wednesday (Dec 15) to slow down increasing home prices in the private residential and Housing Board (HDB) resale markets.

This is not the first time the Government has stepped in with property curbs.

The latest measures include raising Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) rates, tightening the Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR) and lowering the Loan-to-Value (LTV) limit for HDB loans.

Prices of HDB resale flats hit their highest levels in the third quarter of 2021, with the HDB resale price index (RPI) hitting 150.6. That is higher than the previous peak in the second quarter of 2013.

The RPI provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market.

It is not yet known how the latest measures will affect property prices, with analysts calling the new rules "tough" and "harder hitting".

An analysis of HDB data after similar cooling measures in 2013 and 2018 showed mixed results. In 2013, resale prices of HDB flats fell sharply, but less so in 2018 and for a less sustained period.