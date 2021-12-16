Property cooling measures imposed to cut risk of 'self-reinforcing cycle' of price increases: Desmond Lee

Transaction volumes and demand for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats have also been high due to factors such as shrinking household sizes, a “very low” interest rate environment and recent disruptions to construction works.

All of this has created a “clear upward market momentum in prices and transaction volumes”, despite near-term uncertainty about the pandemic, including the prospect of the Omicron variant spreading here, said Mr Lee.

“Left unchecked, prices are likely to run ahead of economic fundamentals. This will increase the risk of a destabilising correction later on that will hurt many households.”

Borrowers will also be vulnerable to the likely rise in interest rates in the next year and beyond, as major central banks look to tighten monetary policy, he said.

“A combination of rising prices and higher interest rates will risk a significant increase in debt servicing costs for future buyers.”

The cooling measures will thus help to support a “stable and sustainable property market in the medium term”, and ensure that housing stays affordable for Singaporeans, said Mr Lee.

He also stressed that the measures prioritise housing purchases for "genuine owner-occupation", especially among first-time buyers.

WHAT THE MEASURES WILL DO

The increase in ABSD rates will moderate demand from those purchasing properties for investment, he said.

The tightening of the TDSR threshold from 60 to 55 per cent will also do this, “while not overly hindering Singaporeans’ home-ownership aspirations”, said Mr Lee.

“It is also intended to encourage greater financial prudence among home buyers, providing an additional buffer against potential income reductions or interest rate increases.”

He added that the TDSR threshold adjustment is not expected to affect most borrowers buying HDB flats, as about 97 per cent of these borrowers have TDSRs of less than 55 per cent.

While some prospective private housing borrowers would need to “consider right-sizing” their intended purchases and loans, the new threshold would put them “in a better position to service their ongoing mortgage obligations in the medium term”, said Mr Lee.

The tightened LTV limits will also "encourage greater financial prudence" among buyers in the public housing market.

He added that this move is not expected to affect first-timer buyers significantly, especially for lower- to middle-income families, because these households buying a resale flat can get "generous grants" and use their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings upfront to pay for their flat.

INCREASING SUPPLY

He added that supply in both the private and public housing markets will be ramped up to meet housing demand.

This comes as BTO subscription rates have risen further during the pandemic, despite the increase in supply over the past few years, he said.

BTO supply will be increased, with HDB launching up to 23,000 flats per year in 2022 and 2023 – a 35 per cent increase from the 17,000 flats launched in 2021.

"Looking ahead, we are also prepared to launch up to 100,000 flats in total from 2021 to 2025, if needed. But we will calibrate this based on prevailing demand."