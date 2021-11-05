Higher collections from property tax, corporate income tax a boost to Government's revenues

SINGAPORE: A “healthy” contribution from corporate income tax and property-related taxes this year has shored up the Government’s coffers, enabling recent COVID-19 support measures to be rolled out without tapping on past reserves, economists said.

These higher tax collections come on the back of a buoyant property market, the continued expansion of some industries such as manufacturing, and a rebound in Singapore’s gross domestic product growth this year, they added.

Singapore is in the midst of a “stabilisation phase”, with stricter COVID-19 rules in place such as a two-person limit for social gatherings and dining out.

First imposed on Sep 27, the initial plan was for these tighter protocols to be in place for a month to quell the surge in local COVID-19 infections. But with the country’s healthcare system remaining under pressure as daily new cases remained in the four digits, the rules have since been extended to Nov 21.

To help affected businesses and workers, a S$650 million package containing wage subsidies, rental waivers and other forms of support was rolled out in late September. When the tighter curbs were extended last month, the Government announced a second round of aid worth S$640 million.

These latest support measures, totalling up to nearly S$1.3 billion, will be funded by higher-than-expected revenues collected to date, with no further draw on past reserves, authorities have said.

Economists told CNA that the Government’s revenues likely got a boost from higher tax collections across several areas in financial year 2021.

“It is true that budget revenue collections are currently running higher than expected … thanks to healthy corporate and personal income taxes, property tax, stamp duty, and customs and excise duties,” said OCBC’s head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling.

“In fact, the year-to-date 2021 collection numbers (for these taxes) have exceeded the same period in pre-COVID 2019,” she added.