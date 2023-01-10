More property launches in 2023: Some developments to look out for in the months ahead

Ten projects could hit the market just in the next three months, said Mr Ismail Gafoor, CEO of PropNex Realty.

“We expect some of the buyers who have held back from purchasing due to the lack of suitable options previously to target these launches, which will go some way to satiate the pent-up demand, especially for OCR homes,” he said.

Analysts also expect property prices to stabilise, growing more slowly but not to fall.

"New launches in 2023 are expected to perform well, but their performance is largely linked to the limited options in the immediate term," said Dr Lee Nai Jia, head of real estate intelligence – data and software solutions at PropertyGuru.

Ms Tricia Song, head of research (Southeast Asia) at CBRE, said developers are also likely to pass on higher land and construction costs, but price growth should be slower than the 8.4 per cent seen in 2022 and the 10.6 per cent in 2021.

Here are some of the projects to look out for:

Sceneca Residence

What: Part of a mixed-use development with a mall, linked to Tanah Merah MRT station

Where: 26, 28 Tanah Merah Kechil Link (District 16)

Number of units: 268

Tenure: 99 years

Price range (indicative): From S$958,000 to more than S$2.9 million

Price per sq ft (indicative): From S$1,952 psf

Open for preview: Jan 1, 2023

Booking day: Jan 14, 2023

Target date for Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP): Q2 2026

Developers: MCC Land, Ekovest Development and The Place Holdings

The Botany @ Dairy Farm

What: Condominium near nature parks in Bukit Panjang

Where: Dairy Farm Walk (District 23)

Number of units: 386

Tenure: 99 years

Target preview: Feb 4, 2023

Developer: Sim Lian Group

Terra Hill

What: Nine blocks with five storeys, a few minutes’ walk from Pasir Panjang MRT station

Where: 18 Yew Siang Road (District 5)

Number of units: 270

Tenure: Freehold

Target preview: Feb 10, 2023

Target booking day: Feb 25, 2023

Target TOP: 2026

Developer: Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments

Blossoms by the Park

What: Residential development with shops on B1, 1st and 2nd storeys

Where: 9 Slim Barracks Rise (District 5)

Number of units: 275 units and one commercial strata lot with four retail units

Tenure: 99 years

Target preview: Q1 2023

Target TOP: Dec 31, 2026

Developer: EL Development (Buona Vista)