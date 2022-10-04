Government will do what is necessary to ensure affordable public housing for Singaporeans: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: The Government will intervene and do what is "necessary" to ensure affordable public housing for Singaporeans as well as a stable property market, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Oct 4).

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Lee said this has been the authorities' approach all along.

"We will do so decisively but also carefully, being cognizant of the uncertain global economic outlook and rising interest rate environment, which will affect home prices and contribute to uncertainty in our property market," Mr Lee said.

He added the Government will monitor the market and make policy adjustments, if necessary, on both the demand and supply side, to ensure that housing prices are largely in step with economic fundamentals.

"This Government is committed to the stability of the wider Singapore property market, and to keeping public housing inclusive, affordable, and accessible to Singaporeans," he said.

The minister was responding to questions from MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) who had asked what measures are being taken to address the growing sentiment that Singapore's property market is unaffordable for the masses.

Mr Yip had also asked how the recent adjustments to manpower policies will affect property prices; and what else the Government will do to ensure housing remains affordable for Singaporeans if housing market conditions do not improve.

STRONG DEMAND FOR HOUSING

In his reply, Mr Lee listed a number of reasons for "strong, broad-based demand" for housing over the last two years.

He pointed out that there have been more households forming as those who are in their 30s get married, especially with the easing of COVID-19 measures.