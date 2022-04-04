Property owners, occupiers reminded to get SCDF approval before changing the use of premises

Under the Fire Safety Act, a fire safety certificate must be obtained before the premises can be occupied or used.

The building owner or occupier must engage a qualified person to prepare and submit the change of use plans for SCDF's approval, and a registered inspector must check the completed fire safety works.

When an unauthorised change of use of any premises is detected, a notice of offence will be issued to the person responsible.

They will be required to rectify the fire safety violation "by reinstating the affected area to its original usage", the SCDF said.

"Alternatively, that person may engage a (qualified person) to advise on the fire safety requirements that need to be fulfilled to change the use of the affected area to other purposes," said the force.

It added that it "takes a very serious view" of unauthorised change of use as it is a major safety violation that increases fire risk and hinders emergency escape routes. This puts lives in danger during a fire, said SCDF.