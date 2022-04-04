Property owners, occupiers reminded to get SCDF approval before changing the use of premises
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reminded property owners and occupiers to seek its prior approval if they wish to change the use of any premises.
Four property owners or occupiers were fined last year for contravening the Fire Safety Act by changing the use of vehicle parking areas on their premises without prior approval, SCDF said in a news release on Monday (Apr 4).
"Court action was taken against them as responsible entities as these were serious cases and they were fined between S$3,500 to S$4,000," SCDF said.
Under the Fire Safety Act, a fire safety certificate must be obtained before the premises can be occupied or used.
The building owner or occupier must engage a qualified person to prepare and submit the change of use plans for SCDF's approval, and a registered inspector must check the completed fire safety works.
When an unauthorised change of use of any premises is detected, a notice of offence will be issued to the person responsible.
They will be required to rectify the fire safety violation "by reinstating the affected area to its original usage", the SCDF said.
"Alternatively, that person may engage a (qualified person) to advise on the fire safety requirements that need to be fulfilled to change the use of the affected area to other purposes," said the force.
It added that it "takes a very serious view" of unauthorised change of use as it is a major safety violation that increases fire risk and hinders emergency escape routes. This puts lives in danger during a fire, said SCDF.
Those found to have breached general fire safety regulations can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
For serious offences, the person responsible can be fined up to S$200,000, jailed for up to 24 months, or both.
In the case of a continuing offence, those convicted may face a further fine of up to S$1,000 for every day that the offence continues after conviction.
SCDF may also exercise its powers to require a temporary closure of the premises.