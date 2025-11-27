Proportion of one-person homes up amid shrinking household sizes: HDB survey

SINGAPORE: Households in Singapore are still predominantly made up of families but the number of single households is on the rise, more than doubling in proportion over the last two decades.

The share of one-person homes rose to 15.6 per cent in 2023/2024, up from 12.6 per cent in 2018 and 7.1 per cent in 2003, according to the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) sample household survey released on Thursday (Nov 27).

Family-based households meanwhile dropped to 83 per cent, from 86.6 per cent in 2018 and 91.3 per cent in 2003.

Overall, household sizes in Singapore have continued to shrink, with an average of 3 people per household, down from 3.1 in 2018 and 3.4 in 2013 and 2008.

These findings reflect societal shifts such as an ageing population and changing housing preferences, said HDB in the 12th edition of the survey since it started in 1968.

The poll is conducted once every five years to gather residents’ feedback and identify changing needs.

This time, about 7,000 households and more than 1,600 single occupiers in all HDB towns and estates were interviewed between October 2023 and April 2024.