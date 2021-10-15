Proposed conservation of six buildings and an entrance archway at St Theresa’s Home

"SYMBOL OF THE PHILANTHROPHIC SPIRIT OF SINGAPORE’S PIONEERS"

The home’s history stretches back to 1935, when it was first established by the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic order of nuns, amid Singapore’s “urgent need” of a home for the aged poor at that time, said URA.

Known then as the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged, it was a small facility at Derbyshire Road housing about 50 residents.

In 1937, it moved to its present location at Upper Thomson Road to accommodate 250 to 350 residents, thanks in part to a generous donation by philanthropists Aw Boon Haw and Aw Boon Par of Tiger Balm fame.

“Departing from the norm in the colonial era, the home took in the aged sick regardless of religion or ethnicity, and is considered a pioneer in its practice of religious tolerance and racial harmony,” said URA.

At the home, the sisters provided full residential care, free medical facilities, physiotherapy and recreational activities for residents.

In 2003, the Catholic Welfare Services, the social service arm of the Catholic church in Singapore, took over the management of the home, which was renamed St Theresa’s Home.

URA said: “The buildings of St Theresa’s Home stand as a symbol of the philanthropic spirit of Singapore’s pioneers, and recall the important contributions of Little Sisters of the Poor and Catholic Welfare Services to the local community for more than eight decades.”