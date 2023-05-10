Officers can enter homes in neighbour dispute cases under proposed changes to framework

SINGAPORE: To more effectively address neighbour disputes, public officers and other personnel acting on behalf of government agencies may soon be empowered to intervene in serious cases.

These officers will be able to investigate cases and conduct enforcement actions, including entering a home to stop an ongoing nuisance or seize the cause of the nuisance - even without the consent of the legal owner or occupier.

These powers, as well as mandatory mediation between neighbours, are part of proposed enhancements to the Community Dispute Management Framework (CDMF) up for public consultation from Thursday (May 11) to May 31.

The CDMF, established in 2014, stipulates how disputes between neighbours should be resolved, with an emphasis on encouraging amicable resolution at the community level.

Current measures include the introduction of quiet hours to foster considerate behaviour, encouraging residents to undergo mediation at the Community Mediation Centre (CMC), and developing mediation capabilities among grassroots leaders to informally mediate disputes.



Under the current framework, residents may turn to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT), a specialised court that hears such disputes, as a last resort for egregious cases.