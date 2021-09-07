Prosecution appeals for life sentence for couple who scalded son to death

SINGAPORE: Prosecutors are appealing for a couple, who caused the death of their 5-year-old son by repeatedly scalding him with hot water, to be given life sentences, overturning the previous jail terms imposed on husband and wife.

In July last year, Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman and his wife Azlin Arujunah had each been sentenced to 27 years' jail for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

Rizuan was also sentenced to 24 strokes of the cane, while Azlin was given an additional 12 months in prison in lieu of caning.

In 2016, between Oct 15 and 22, the boy was subjected to four incidents of scalding, committed by his parents individually as well as together.

On Oct 22 that year, Azlin woke up Ridzuan and asked him to “deal with” their son, who did not want to remove his shorts for a shower.

The boy, who was in a weakened state from previous scaldings, was hit with a broom by his father, who then threw cups of hot water at him.

The 5-year-old crouched down as hot water was poured over his body in the toilet, where he eventually fell forward and stopped moving.

He was taken to hospital after more than six hours as his parents were afraid of getting arrested. The boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead the next morning.