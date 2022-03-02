PSA Singapore, A*STAR to develop large-scale fleet management solution for AGVs at Tuas Port

SINGAPORE: PSA Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) have signed a research collaboration agreement to jointly develop a “large-scale fleet management solution” for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) at Tuas mega port.

The system will allow AGVs to “move containers efficiently and securely in the next generation port at Tuas”, PSA and A*STAR said in a news release on Wednesday (Mar 2).

“Tuas port will be the largest fully automated container terminal in a single location with an annual handling capacity of 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs),” the agencies added.

TEU is a unit of measurement used to determine cargo capacity for container ships and terminals.

AGVs play "a significant role" in automating yard and wharf operations for Tuas port due to their versatility and manoeuvrability in picking up and transporting containers, PSA and A*STAR said.

As these are electric vehicles, they are also greener and more sustainable than diesel prime movers, reducing carbon emissions by about 50 per cent.

The fleet of AGVs is expected to increase in tandem with large-scale port operations.