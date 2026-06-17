MOM lodges appeal seeking higher fine for PSA over death of worker at Keppel Terminal in 2017

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has launched an appeal for a higher fine for PSA Corporation Limited over the death of a worker at Keppel Terminal in 2017.

The ministry wants a heavier sentence for the port operator after 29-year-old Lee Swee Loong was crushed between a rope drum and a trolley platform while carrying out maintenance checks on a crane.

The technical specialist died on Sep 20, 2017.

PSA was found guilty of an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act on Mar 16 this year after a trial at the State Courts.

On Jun 4, it was fined S$225,000 (US$175,000).

The following day, PSA lodged an appeal against the conviction and sentence. Court records also showed it had paid the fine by the Jun 12 deadline.

MOM filed its appeal on Monday (Jun 15).

In earlier arguments, it had called for a fine of S$300,000 to S$350,000, contending that PSA's safety failures were "clearly systemic, spanning over a decade of corporate negligence”.