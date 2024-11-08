Public Service Division announces permanent secretary appointments, re-designations in December

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) on Friday (Nov 8) announced several permanent secretary appointments and re-designations that will take effect in December.

Mr Loh Ngai Seng, 53, will be appointed Permanent Secretary (National Development) with effect from Dec 11. He will relinquish his role as Permanent Secretary (Transport), which he has held since 2017, on the same date.

Mr Loh previously served in various roles in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The incumbent Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of National Development are Mrs Ow Foong Pheng and Mr Melvyn Ong.

Mr Lau Peet Meng, 49, who has been Permanent Secretary (Transport Development) since July, will be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Transport) with effect from Dec 11.

Mr Lau has held various appointments in the Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), MOE, MHA and Mindef.

Mr Luke Goh Peng Ee, 49, who has been Permanent Secretary (Law) and Second Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) since 2023, will be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Development) at MFA, with effect from Dec 1. He will also remain as Permanent Secretary (Law).

Mr Goh previously served in various capacities at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ministry of Health, PSD, Civil Service College, Ministry of Trade and Industry and National Environment Agency.