PSD makes police report after scam website reposts job openings published on Careers@Gov portal

SINGAPORE: A police report was made after a scam website reposted job openings published on the Careers@Gov portal, said the Public Service Division (PSD) of the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday (Apr 21).

PSD said that it has contacted the owner of the website, jobsingapore24h.com, and requested for all public service-related job postings to be taken down.

"We have lodged a police report and the matter is currently under investigation," said PSD.

“We would like to remind jobseekers to only apply for public service job openings on the Careers@Gov portal, or the hiring agencies’ recruitment sites,” it added.

PSD also reminded jobseekers that they should not submit their personal information or resumes through unauthorised platforms, which can potentially lead to scams, information theft or identity theft.

It added that jobseekers should check with the relevant public agencies on the job openings when in doubt.