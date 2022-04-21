PSD makes police report after scam website reposts job openings published on Careers@Gov portal
SINGAPORE: A police report was made after a scam website reposted job openings published on the Careers@Gov portal, said the Public Service Division (PSD) of the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday (Apr 21).
PSD said that it has contacted the owner of the website, jobsingapore24h.com, and requested for all public service-related job postings to be taken down.
"We have lodged a police report and the matter is currently under investigation," said PSD.
“We would like to remind jobseekers to only apply for public service job openings on the Careers@Gov portal, or the hiring agencies’ recruitment sites,” it added.
PSD also reminded jobseekers that they should not submit their personal information or resumes through unauthorised platforms, which can potentially lead to scams, information theft or identity theft.
It added that jobseekers should check with the relevant public agencies on the job openings when in doubt.
Earlier this month, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) introduced new guidelines on online safety to counter cybercrime.
The guidelines “provide a broad overview on the types of crimes and online harms, ranging from scams to terrorism, which members of the public may encounter on the Internet”, SPF said.
The police said they have seen at least 189 cases of job scams since the start of this year.
According to figures released in February, jobs scams were the most common scam type last year. There were 4,554 reported cases in 2021 compared to 132 reported cases in 2020.
The amounts cheated soared to at least S$91 million in 2021, up from at least S$217,000 the year before.