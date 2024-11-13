PSLE results to be released on Nov 20

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2024 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 20 at 11am.

Students will be able to receive their results from their primary schools, with details on collection arrangements to be shared by the respective schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Wednesday (Nov 13).

"School candidates who are unable to return to school to collect their results may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Friday, Nov 22, 2024."

CHOOSING A SECONDARY SCHOOL

"Students are encouraged to consider schools holistically when choosing a secondary school that would be a good fit for their educational needs, strengths and interests," read the joint press release.

This includes factors such as school culture, distinctive programmes, subject offerings, and co-curricular activities, MOE and SEAB said.

Secondary schools' cut-off points (COPs) from the previous year's Secondary 1 posting exercise are only a reference and may vary from year to year, depending on the cohort's PSLE results and school choices, they added.

"Students are encouraged to include at least two to three schools within their six school choices with COPs that are less stringent than their PSLE score," which "will help increase their chances of securing a place in one of their preferred schools".

Full subject-based banding, which was fully implemented in about 120 secondary schools from the 2024 Secondary 1 cohort, "will provide students greater customisation and flexibility in their learning", said MOE and SEAB.

Additionally, Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School offer an alternative educational pathway for students "who are more inclined towards practice-oriented, hands-on learning", they said.