PSLE results: 98.4% of students can progress to secondary school

SINGAPORE: For the seventh consecutive year, 98.4 per cent of Primary 6 students who sat for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) made it to secondary school. This is the second cohort of students under the new Achievement Level (AL) scoring system.

The PSLE results were released from 11am on Wednesday (Nov 23).

A total of 37,095 Primary 6 students sat for the PSLE this year, with 98.4 per cent eligible to enter secondary school, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint press release on Wednesday.

Students eligible for the Express course made up 68.4 per cent of the cohort, with 18.7 per cent for the Normal (Academic) course and 11.3 per cent for the Normal (Technical) course.

Under the AL system, Primary 6 students will receive ALs of 1 to 8 for each of their four subjects, with 1 being the best score and 8, the lowest. Their overall score will be the sum of these ALs. Students with a PSLE score between 4 and 20 are eligible for the Express course. Students who receive a score of 21 or 22 are offered an option between the Express course and Normal (Academic) course, while those with scores of 23 or 24 are eligible for the Normal (Academic) course.

Under the subject-based banding, students in Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) courses will also be able to take certain subjects at a more demanding level from Secondary 1 based on their AL scores for individual PSLE subjects.

This year, about 62 per cent of students who qualified for the Normal courses are assessed to be suitable to take a least one subject at a more demanding level as they progress to secondary school.

Candidates who did not qualify for entry to secondary school can choose to retake the PSLE next year, said MOE and SEAB, adding that they can also apply to Assumption Pathway School and Northlight School with a recommendation from their primary school principal.

Both schools offer customised programmes with a more "experiential and hands-on learning" approach.

SECONDARY 1 POSTING EXERCISE

The Secondary 1 (S1) option form to select secondary schools will be given to eligible students together with their PSLE results.

A unique S1 personal identification number (S1 PIN) can be found on the top-right corner of the S1 option form.

Students should use the S1 PIN to log in to the Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS). They can download a copy of the S1 option form and submit their school choices online.

The S1-IS will be accessible from 11.30am on Nov 23 to 3pm on Nov 29 via MOE's S1 Posting website.

"When choosing a secondary school that would be a good fit for the student's overall educational needs, strengths and interests, students and parents are encouraged to consider a holistic range of factors," said MOE and SEAB.

"This includes the school's distinctive programmes, subject offerings, Co-Curricular Activities (CCAs), ethos, culture, location and support for Special Educational Needs, if required," they added.

SECONDARY 1 POSTING RESULTS

The posting results will be released between Dec 21 and Dec 23. The posting results can be accessed through any of the following channels:

Short Message Service (SMS)

S1-IS using the student's birth certificate number/FIN and the S1 PIN

The student's primary school

Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their posting results.

They should instead refer to their posted schools’ websites for more information such as the reporting details, booklist, and the purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents of the incoming cohort who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon the posting results are released.

If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in Jan 2023 due to valid reasons, they should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their results to confirm that they are taking up the place.

More information on S1 Posting and S1-IS is available at MOE’s S1 Posting website. For enquiries, parents can also visit www.moe.gov.sg/contact.