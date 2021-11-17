PSLE results to be released on Nov 24

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released next Wednesday (Nov 24) from 11am.

Like the previous year, candidates will receive their results in their classrooms at school, with safe management measures in place, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a press release.

"We recognise that having the opportunity to collect their examination results in person is an important part of the educational journey, as it gives students the opportunity to be with their classmates and consult their teachers face-to-face on their next steps," they added.

One parent or guardian can accompany their child or ward to school to collect their PSLE results.

To minimise congestion and intermingling, parents or guardians will need to wait at the designated areas in the schools and also observe the necessary safe management measures while the candidates receive their results.

Parents or guardians will not be allowed to access or wait near the classrooms, said MOE and SEAB.

Candidates and parents issued health risk warnings will be allowed to collect their results in person if they test negative using an antigen rapid test on the day of the release before going to school.

Candidates who are unwell or self-isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test result should not return to school to collect their results, said the authorities.

They can access their results online via the SEAB candidates portal from 11.45am on the same day. Candidates should have received their user account issued by SEAB through their schools from Nov 15.

The system will be accessible from Nov 24 to Dec 7.

Candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf. Proxies are required to collect the results by Nov 26 and produce the relevant documents for the school's verification.