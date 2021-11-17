PSLE results to be released on Nov 24

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released next Wednesday (Nov 24) from 11am.
Like the previous year, candidates will receive their results in their classrooms at school, with safe management measures in place, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a press release.
"We recognise that having the opportunity to collect their examination results in person is an important part of the educational journey, as it gives students the opportunity to be with their classmates and consult their teachers face-to-face on their next steps," they added.
One parent or guardian can accompany their child or ward to school to collect their PSLE results.
To minimise congestion and intermingling, parents or guardians will need to wait at the designated areas in the schools and also observe the necessary safe management measures while the candidates receive their results.
Parents or guardians will not be allowed to access or wait near the classrooms, said MOE and SEAB.
Candidates and parents issued health risk warnings will be allowed to collect their results in person if they test negative using an antigen rapid test on the day of the release before going to school.
Candidates who are unwell or self-isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test result should not return to school to collect their results, said the authorities.
They can access their results online via the SEAB candidates portal from 11.45am on the same day. Candidates should have received their user account issued by SEAB through their schools from Nov 15.
The system will be accessible from Nov 24 to Dec 7.
Candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf. Proxies are required to collect the results by Nov 26 and produce the relevant documents for the school's verification.
SECONDARY 1 POSTING
The Secondary 1 (S1) option forms to choose secondary schools will be given to eligible students when they collect their results slips in person.
They may also download a copy of the form from the Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS) using the unique S1 personal identification number that was distributed to students through their primary schools at the end of Term 4.
The option form provides key information regarding the submission of school choices.
"Students, in discussion with their parents, should first consider their secondary school choices, make their decision, and complete the option form before logging on to the S1-IS to submit their secondary school options," said MOE and SEAB.
The S1-IS will be accessible from 11.30am on Nov 24 to 3pm on Nov 30 through the S1 posting website.
Parents may also contact the student's primary school and seek their assistance to submit the option before 3pm on Nov 30.
Posting results will be released between Dec 22 and Dec 24 via SMS, the S1 posting website and at the student's primary school.
Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools this year after receiving their posting results, said MOE.
Instead, they should refer to their posted schools’ websites for more information such as instructions on online purchase of books and uniforms, booklist and the reporting details.
Parents of the incoming cohort who are on the Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon of the day the results are released.
Students who are unable to report to school on the first day of school in January due to "valid reasons" may contact their posted secondary school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place and the school will be able to reserve the place for them, said MOE.
CHOOSING SECONDARY SCHOOLS
This is the first year of the PSLE scoring by Achievement Levels (ALs).
In April, MOE released the indicative PSLE Score ranges from the individual secondary schools to guide students and their parents in considering school choices under the AL scoring system.
"While indicative PSLE score ranges are a starting point when considering school choices, there are other important factors when choosing schools that would be a good fit for the student’s overall educational needs, strengths and interests," said MOE.
These include the school's "distinctive programmes", subjects, co-curricular activities offerings, as well the school's ethos, culture, location and support for special educational needs if required.
Students and their parents were also encouraged to visit the schools' open houses, websites and social media pages to better understand their environments, programmes and cultures.
Students eligible for the Normal (Technical) course with an interest in "practice-oriented, hands-on learning" may apply to Crest Secondary School or Spectra Secondary School.
These specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students offer "a customised skills-based curriculum and exposure to authentic learning opportunities, putting students in good stead for progression to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE)", said MOE.
They also provide "a whole-school environment that emphasises values, socio-emotional learning and character-building - which in turn helps to nurture holistic and confident learners who are ready to seize the opportunities of the future", it added.
Students may submit their application during the pre-registration exercise at the respective schools from Nov 24 to Nov 27.
They may also submit their applications via email or directly to the school’s admin office.
The deadline for applications is Nov 30, 3pm.
"At the same time, these students should also indicate their choices for other secondary schools under S1 posting," said MOE, adding that this will ensure that those who are not admitted into the two schools can be posted another school of their choice.
Successful postings will be informed by the schools by Dec 15.