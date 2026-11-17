SINGAPORE: The results of the 2026 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 24 at 11am.

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their respective primary schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

School candidates who are unable to return to school to collect their results may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov 26, said MOE and SEAB.

CHOOSING A SECONDARY SCHOOL

“Students are encouraged to consider schools holistically and choose a secondary school that would be a good fit for their educational needs, strengths and interests,” said MOE and SEAB.

Students should consider factors such as school culture, distinctive programmes, subject offerings, and co-curricular activities.

They are also encouraged to include at least two to three schools with previous years' cut-off points that are less stringent than their PSLE score within their six school choices, MOE and SEAB added.

Schools’ cut-off points from previous years' Secondary 1 Posting Exercise only serve as a reference and cut-off points can vary up to a few points from year to year, depending on the cohort’s PSLE results and school choices in the posting exercise, they added.

“Including school choices with less stringent COPs may increase students’ chances of securing a place in one of their six choices,” said MOE and SEAB.

Students may visit the school’s open houses and websites to find out more about their offerings.

In addition, Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School offer alternative educational pathways for students eligible for posting group 1 or the posting group 1/2 option band who are more inclined towards practice-oriented, hands-on learning, said MOE and SEAB.

Eligible students can apply directly to the schools, but they should continue to submit the S1 option form to facilitate posting to another school of their choice should their application not be accepted.

Secondary 1 school choices and options can be submitted by parents through the online portal accessible through MOE’s Secondary 1 Posting website from 11.30am on Nov 24 to 4.30pm on Nov 30.

Parents will require a valid Singpass to log in to the portal and only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration.

Those who require assistance with their online submission may reach out to the student’s primary school before the deadline.

The secondary 1 posting results will be released tentatively on Dec 18, with the results accessible through the portal, via SMS or the student's primary school.