More than 80% of PSLE students posted to a secondary school from their first 3 choices

SINGAPORE: Students who sat for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year received their Secondary 1 posting results on Wednesday (Dec 22), with more than 80 per cent of them getting to go to a secondary school from their first three choices.

Students can select up to six secondary school choices. In all, more than 90 per cent of students who took the PSLE this year got posted to a school from their first six choices, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a news release on Wednesday.

This is the first cohort of students scored and posted under a new system.

MOE said that the posting results under the new achievement level (AL) system were comparable to previous years.

Under the new system, students will continue to be admitted to a secondary school and course (express, normal academic and normal technical) based on their overall PSLE performance.

However, if two or more students have the same PSLE Score and same citizenship status, the student who ranked the school higher will be considered first, said MOE.