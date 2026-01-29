'Not closed off to any ideas': Desmond Lee says MOE to study how to reduce exam stakes further

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will study how to further reduce the stakes of examinations through discussions with students, parents, teachers and academics, said Minister for Education Desmond Lee.

The study could involve recalibrating the difficulty of exams and looking at how results are used, he added.

When asked what alternative assessment models will be studied and whether the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) is likely to stay, Mr Lee said: “We’re not locked into any outcome … We do not want to prejudge, we do not want to circumscribe.

“It may or may not be a tweak, it could be quite major … There is no preconceived idea. We are clear about the outcome, but there is a broad outcome,” he added, noting that he did not want to prejudice the upcoming discussions.

In a wide-ranging interview on Monday (Jan 26) about MOE’s upcoming focus areas, Mr Lee recalled Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's comments during last year's debate on the President’s Address in parliament – that for many parents, education still feels like an arms race.

Parents want to cut back on “endless tuition” but fear their child will lose out. “We must break this cycle,” Mr Wong said at the time.

MOE is "not closed off to any ideas" in studying how to reduce exam stakes further, said Mr Lee.

The stress of high-stakes exams arises from how they are framed, including difficulty level and structure, as well as how outcomes affect students, he said.

To address this, MOE will launch a series of education conversations under the Forward Singapore umbrella.

“That will enable us to speak to Singaporeans, listen to them, hear and feel them. And we intend to engage our school leaders, our curriculum developers, our educators and allied educators, parents, students … academics and researchers.”

Mr Lee did not provide a timeline for when parents could expect results from MOE’s efforts.

“Let us start the process first. I’m quite sure we’ll have a lot of input and you have to study different models,” he said, adding that MOE is also studying overseas models.