GE2025: PSP to field tech veteran Harish Pillay in Bukit Gombak SMC

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said on Saturday (Apr 19) that it will field veteran technologist Harish Pillay, 65, in Bukit Gombak SMC for the upcoming General Election.

Mr Pillay previously contested in Tanjong Pagar GRC under the PSP banner in the 2020 election. He is also a former member of the party's central executive committee.

He holds a master’s degree in computer science and electrical and computer engineering from Oregon State University and was an early contributor to ARPAnet, the precursor to today's Internet, according to the party's press release.

In 1993, Mr Pillay co-founded the Singapore Linux Users’ Group. He also played a key role in establishing Red Hat’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region, growing its Singapore office from a one-man operation to over 450 employees over two decades.

“Singapore was once a shining diamond on how countries can develop, but this bright spot has dulled over the last few years due to a lack of bold visioning of competing ideas," he said in the release.

"To make Singapore shine bright for the next 60 years and beyond, we have to reignite the imagination of Singaporeans to innovate and excel by aiming for visionary goals, like reducing the percentage of people who face economic challenges to under 1 per cent, and ensuring that our seniors live out their retirement in dignity and honour."

Mr PIllay also pledged to serve as a full-time MP if elected.

He will likely go up against the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Low Yen Ling, who is Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry as well as Culture, Community and Youth. Ms Low was part of the PAP team that contested and won Chua Chu Kang GRC in the 2020 election.

Bukit Gombak SMC, which has 26,364 registered voters, comprises Bukit Gombak and Hillview estates that were carved out from Chua Chu Kang GRC in the latest electoral boundaries review.

In January, PSP said its members were harassed while distributing flyers to residents of Goodview Gardens in Bukit Gombak. The party claimed that the individuals involved were PAP volunteers.

In response, Ms Low said in a Facebook post that PSP had "twisted the truth" and given an "untrue picture" of what happened. She also alleged that a male PAP volunteer was slapped twice during the altercation. The matter was subsequently referred to the police.