SINGAPORE: For Mr Raymond Ho, 71, spending around 10 hours daily on his phone is not unusual.

From checking messages on Whatsapp and WeChat to catching up on the news or scrolling on TikTok, his phone keeps him entertained throughout the day.

"I like funny videos," he told CNA. "Facebook got a lot."

He's among a growing number of seniors who are spending longer hours on their phone – with some using their mobile devices for half a day or longer.