Psychologists, counsellors seeing rise in excessive screen use among seniors
Boredom and loneliness may be driving excessive smartphone use among seniors, but experts say screen time alone is not the main concern.
SINGAPORE: For Mr Raymond Ho, 71, spending around 10 hours daily on his phone is not unusual.
From checking messages on Whatsapp and WeChat to catching up on the news or scrolling on TikTok, his phone keeps him entertained throughout the day.
"I like funny videos," he told CNA. "Facebook got a lot."
He's among a growing number of seniors who are spending longer hours on their phone – with some using their mobile devices for half a day or longer.
Counsellors say they have observed a rise in excessive device use among older people.
CNA spoke to more than 30 seniors about their smartphone habits, including how much time they spend on their devices and what they use them for.
"Except when I'm sleeping, I think the phone is in my hands all the time," said one woman.
Another senior estimated spending around 18 hours a day on his phone, while one who spends about 10 hours daily said: "I usually spend it watching Chinese dramas."
SAGE Counselling Centre has helped 11 seniors with excessive screen use this year, an increase of up to 20 per cent from last year.
Counsellor Angela Peng said many of these cases were identified while seniors were seeking help for other issues, including social isolation and difficulties adjusting to retirement.
Earlier this month, Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How noted in parliament that 38 per cent of seniors aged 60 and above had reported spending three to five hours on leisure activities on their devices.
Excessive smartphone use among seniors is a growing concern, although many may not recognise it as a problem, said senior addiction psychotherapist Tom Maniatis at Promises Healthcare.
"Seniors don't come in saying, 'I have an addiction on my phone'," he said.
"It's normally an adult child that comes in, or maybe someone comes in saying they have anxiety, or they can't sleep, or something like that."
WHAT’S DRIVING EXCESSIVE SCREEN USE
Ms Peng said her centre has seen many seniors struggling to fill their time after retirement.
"They don't really have anything to work on in their life anymore. So most of the time, they will stay at home and browse through social media (such as) TikTok, Facebook," she said.
She added that AI-generated micro dramas are becoming increasingly popular among seniors, who find their characters and storylines fascinating.
For some, smartphones have become a source of comfort.
"We've got nothing else to do, so the phone is my constant companion," said one senior.
Boredom, loneliness and a lack of strong social connections are among the factors contributing to addiction issues among seniors, said Ms Yvonne Yuen, senior counsellor at WE CARE Community Services.
Some may face an empty nest and are also reluctant to participate in activities at senior centres, she said.
Seniors who have experienced significant losses in their lives, such as the death of a spouse or declining mobility, could be particularly vulnerable to excessive screen use, said Mr Maniatis.
"This can make them much more vulnerable to wanting to escape reality," he said.
AI algorithms can also analyse what users watch and recommend content tailored to their interests, encouraging them to spend more time scrolling, he added.
WHEN DOES IT BECOME A PROBLEM?
However, experts cautioned against judging unhealthy smartphone use solely by the number of hours spent online.
"It's more of a question of what does it replace," said Mr Maniatis.
He explained that spending two hours on a phone could be more concerning than four hours if it meant giving up opportunities to socialise, exercise or engage in other healthy activities.
To help seniors manage their smartphone use, SAGE Counselling Centre works with them to incorporate meaningful activities into their daily routines.
"We will ask them to (come) to our cafe for social interactions and drawing, yoga, mindfulness (sessions), art and crafts so that they don't spend eight to 12 hours, or all day long on (their) smartphones," said Ms Peng.
She says the approach has helped some reduce device usage by about a third.
DIGITAL CONTENT CAN BE USEFUL TOO
While excessive smartphone use remains a concern, community groups say digital platforms can also be used to engage seniors and share useful information.
Some seniors are already tapping AI for practical purposes.
"I use AI to ask it how to make kueh, and how much of each ingredient to use," said Ms Goh Mang Guay, one of the seniors CNA spoke to.
Lions Befrienders executive director Karen Wee said the growing use of smartphones among seniors presents an opportunity to engage them through educational content.
"It's an opportunity for us to use phones to … get them into changing their lifestyle," she said.
She added this could include sharing information on healthy diets as well as promoting activities that support cognitive health.
"If AI made it so easy for everyone to watch and create content, so can we," she said.
Ms Wee added that such content should be based on accurate, evidence-based information.
The aim is to help seniors stay connected to the world around them while maintaining a balance between their online and offline activities.