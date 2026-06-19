PUB investigating brown tap water at Bedok Reservoir flats, says no water quality issues detected in mains
The water cleared up after the flats' internal service pipes were flushed, and checks on water samples from water mains confirmed no abnormality in the water quality, PUB said.
SINGAPORE: PUB is investigating the cause of brown tap water that affected several units in a Bedok Reservoir Housing and Development Board flat, it said on Friday (Jun 18).
The national water agency has, however, not detected any water quality issues in water mains, it said.
PUB was first alerted to the issue on Tuesday when a resident of Block 611 Bedok Reservoir Road gave feedback that water from her tap was discoloured.
"PUB and Aljunied-Hougang Town Council jointly visited the resident's unit at 5.30pm on the same day," it said.
"We performed flushing at her unit as well as two other affected units on the same level."
The town council also flushed the residents' internal water service pipes, PUB said, adding that the water cleared up after the affected service pipes were flushed.
"Checks on water samples from PUB water mains confirmed no abnormality in the water quality," PUB said.
In a social media video posted by one of the residents, murky brown tap water is seen pouring out of a tap.
Another shot from the video shows brown-tinged water swirling around a toilet bowl as it is being flushed.
"We are working with Aljunied-Hougang Town Council and the affected residents to investigate the cause of the water discolouration incident," PUB said.
According to PUB's website, brown tap water can be caused by essential maintenance operations such as the routine cleaning of water tanks, the flushing of service pipes in buildings and the testing of fire hydrants.
In some instances, discoloured water can occur as a result of internal fittings and installations in homes, corroded service water pipes and fittings, and corrosion in the iron tanks of storage-type water heaters.