PUB launches S$6.5 million ‘carbon zero’ challenge to remove emissions from water treatment facilities

SINGAPORE: As part of its strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by the middle of this century, PUB will award S$6.5 million for “game-changing solutions” that can eliminate carbon emissions from water treatment facilities.

This is the prize purse for the Carbon Zero Grand Challenge, which was launched by PUB on Tuesday (Oct 19).

“The Grand Challenge will seek to incentivise innovative solutions that can help PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, achieve net-zero emissions and scale to other water facilities around the globe,” it said.

“PUB is seeking carbon capture, utilisation, removal, and other solutions at any technology readiness level that can be integrated with its operations and reach commercial scale within a decade or sooner.”

The challenge will be hosted on crowdsourcing platform HeroX, and will seek out solutions from around the world and beyond the water sector, PUB said.

PUB on Tuesday also provided details on its “Replace, Reduce, Remove” strategy to "close the carbon loop". This will involve the implementation of new technologies, the deployment of more floating solar farms and the replacement of diesel-powered vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs).

“As we grapple with the challenges of climate change, it is imperative that we continue to ensure that Singapore’s water supply remains resilient but also sustainable,” said PUB chief sustainability officer Chong Mien Ling.

“With water demand projected to almost double by 2060, the energy required to produce water is also expected to quadruple if we continue business-as-usual.”

The Carbon Zero Grand Challenge is part of PUB’s strategy to prevent this from happening.

“Without the luxury of space as a small country, it is important to think creatively and embrace technology,” Ms Chong added.

“Through this open innovation challenge, we are inviting researchers and companies from around the world to co-create carbon sequestration and utilisation technologies that can be integrated with PUB’s operations.”