IN FOCUS: Can Singapore's multi-billion dollar flood-proofing efforts keep up with climate change?

SINGAPORE: Retiree Xu Si Ming still remembers how his childhood home at Margaret Drive used to flood back in 1960s and 70s.

As rain lashed down on Singapore, water pooling on the ground floor would rise to chest levels.

“My mother would page me and I would rush home to move the furniture upstairs," said the 70-year-old in Mandarin. “You’ll have to be careful when you step outside the house because the water would cover the drain and you could fall down."

His family used a makeshift barrier reinforced with plasticine at the front door, but murky flood water would still enter the house via clogged pipes and drains in the toilet.

Those early decades of Singapore’s independence were marked by major floods that ruined farms and caused fatalities. Around 3,200ha of the land then was vulnerable to flooding.

While these areas have shrunk as Singapore moved to beef up its drainage network, heavy rains and the resultant floods still plagued some parts of the island into the 21st century.