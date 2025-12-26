PUB to conduct feasibility study for new desalination plant

SINGAPORE: PUB will be carrying out a feasibility study for a potential sixth desalination plant in Singapore, with a tender for the study to be called on Friday (Dec 26), the national water agency said in a release.

Currently, Singapore has five desalination plants in operation.

"PUB will continue to invest in expanding our water infrastructure to safeguard our water supply and security,” PUB said.

The feasibility study is expected to take around 10 months and will involve developing various plant design options and assessing their technical feasibility and economic viability.

PUB will also assess the viability of constructing a dual-mode plant similar to the existing Marina East Desalination Plant as part of the study. Such a facility can treat either seawater or freshwater and can switch between modes, enhancing the weather-resilience of Singapore’s water supply.

“PUB will also explore innovative and multi-functional designs to maximise landuse and lower the new plant’s footprint,” the agency said.

“This considers lessons learnt from existing desalination plants, such as incorporating higher multi-storey buildings and deeper basements to house treatment facilities.

“PUB will balance the benefits of these alternative designs with considerations of technical feasibility and potentially higher costs.”

Desalinated water, a weather-resilient water source, was introduced as Singapore’s fourth national tap in 2005.