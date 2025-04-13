Flash floods hit parts of Singapore after afternoon downpour: PUB

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain fell across the island on Sunday afternoon (Apr 13), causing flash floods in parts of Singapore, national water agency PUB said.

In a post on Facebook, PUB said that it issued flood risk warnings for 13 locations, including in Punggol, Yishun, Toa Payoh and Bukit Timah, where the heavy rain resulted in high water levels in drains and canals.

Flash floods broke out along Yishun Avenue 7 (near the intersection of Yishun Street 22), along Punggol Way (slip road to the Tampines Expressway) and along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (on the slip road to Buangkok East Drive).

"PUB’s quick response team and the Land Transport Authority’s vehicle recovery crew and traffic marshal were deployed to provide assistance to motorists," PUB said.

Flooding at all three locations subsided within an hour, it added.