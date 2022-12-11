Heavy rains trigger flash flood alerts, large tree toppled in Tampines

SINGAPORE: Singapore's water agency PUB issued flood alerts on Sunday (Dec 11) morning, as downpours hit several parts of the island.
At about 8am, PUB said on its Facebook page that heavy rains were "expected over many areas of Singapore from 8.40am to 9.40am".
It later updated with flash flood risk alerts in several areas, including Neo Pee Teck Lane in Buona Vista, Pasir Panjang Road, Tanjong Pagar Road, Aljunied Road and Upper Paya Lebar Road.
It advised the public to avoid these areas for an hour following the alert, as water in drains had reached 90 per cent.
At about 9.20am, the agency said heavy rains were expected over many parts of Singapore from 9.15am to 10.45am.
An hour later, it said a flash flood occurred at the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (towards East Coast Park) near Buangkok East Drive. An update shortly after said the flood had subsided.
PUB issued another advisory at about 10.40am, regarding heavy rains from 10.35am to 11.15am.
TREE COLLAPSES NEAR TAMPINES HDB BLOCK
Following heavy rain in the area, a large tree collapsed near the entrance of a multi-storey car park at Tampines Street 82. When CNA arrived at the scene, workers were breaking down the tree with chainsaws.
A resident living near the carpark claimed there was a "prolonged" cracking sound that could be heard from the upper levels of her block at about 9.30am.
"While the storm was getting really intense at that point, I literally heard the loud crack, it was a prolonged crack," said the woman, who declined to be named. She added that she saw the fallen tree when she looked out the window.
Resident Allan Yeo said he was sleeping when the tree fell and did not hear any loud sounds.
"I woke up to my mum calling me and she (gestured for) me to come over to the window, then we saw that the whole tree fell," the 26-year-old said.
“At that point, workers were starting to come to clear the (tree), the leaves and everything away. (Luckily) it didn’t hit anything that too significant," he said, adding that it was fortunate no one was hit or injured.
He noted that cars trying to enter the carpark had to make u-turns to get out and that a police car was situated at the entrance to facilitate traffic.
"The tree was blocking the whole way," he said. "But I guess because it was a Sunday, no one was in a rush to get out of the place."
He added that it was the only entrance and exit from the carpark.
"I thought it’d be a worse jam than this, so it’s not too bad," he said.
Another resident, who declined to be named, said she was trying to drive home when she saw a police car at the entrance of the carpark.
"We couldn't turn in," she said. "There was another police car parked opposite the entrance to the parking lot. That's when I realised there was something that was not quite right about the situation."
She added that she parked at another carpark and walked over to take a picture of the fallen tree to send to her family.
"I am just waiting for all this to be sorted before I drive (my car) over," she said.