Heavy rains trigger flash flood alerts, large tree toppled in Tampines

SINGAPORE: Singapore's water agency PUB issued flood alerts on Sunday (Dec 11) morning, as downpours hit several parts of the island.

At about 8am, PUB said on its Facebook page that heavy rains were "expected over many areas of Singapore from 8.40am to 9.40am".

It later updated with flash flood risk alerts in several areas, including Neo Pee Teck Lane in Buona Vista, Pasir Panjang Road, Tanjong Pagar Road, Aljunied Road and Upper Paya Lebar Road.

It advised the public to avoid these areas for an hour following the alert, as water in drains had reached 90 per cent.

At about 9.20am, the agency said heavy rains were expected over many parts of Singapore from 9.15am to 10.45am.

An hour later, it said a flash flood occurred at the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (towards East Coast Park) near Buangkok East Drive. An update shortly after said the flood had subsided.