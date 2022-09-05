PUB distributes flood barriers to residents amid rainy season after Clementi landslide
The flood protection devices can be set up quickly during heavy rain to prevent water from entering homes, says PUB.
SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB distributed flood barriers and inflatable floodbags to residents at Sunset Way and Sunset Drive on Monday (Sep 5) as a precautionary measure, after Friday's landslide at a nearby construction site.
The landslide, which occured at the site of the Clementi NorthArc Build-to-Order project, caused "soil displacement" into Sungei Ulu Pandan and damaged part of the Ulu Pandan park connector.
Recovery works to stabilise the site and safely remove the dislodged soil in Sungei Ulu Pandan would take time, said PUB in a Facebook post on Monday.
“With rainy weather expected in the first half of September, the areas upstream of the canal blockage may experience higher flood risk in the event of heavy rain,” it added.
The flood barriers consist of individual lightweight panels that can be linked up and deployed quickly to divert floodwaters, said PUB, while the floodbags inflate upon contact with water and can be stacked up to form a barrier.
“These flood protection devices can be set up quickly during heavy rain, to prevent floodwaters from entering homes,” said the agency, adding that it has also reached out to building owners in the area to assist them with flood protection.
PUB said it has also put more quick response team vehicles on standby at the upstream locations, so they can respond to potential flash floods and provide assistance.
“We are also closely monitoring the rain forecast and water level sensors in the canal, and will support NParks to close the Ulu Pandan Park Connector for public safety when necessary,” it added.
The agency also reminded members of the public to avoid using the park connector during heavy rain, remain on high ground and avoid walking through floodwaters in the event of a flash flood.
In a separate Facebook post on Monday, Member of Parliament for the area Sim Ann said: “Drainage has been progressively improved in the Sunset Way neighbourhood in recent years, but it is still one of the closest areas to the incident site.
“Of course we hope these devices won’t need to be used, but it is good to be prepared."
On Sunday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the recovery and construction efforts to repair the damage caused by the landslide "may take a few months”.
This includes removing the dislodged soil in Sungei Ulu Pandan, reinstating the damaged part of the Ulu Pandan park connector and reconstructing the slope and retaining walls within the site.