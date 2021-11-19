PUB unveils new fleet of flood response vehicles with livestreaming capabilities

Senior assistant engineer Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman, from PUB’s catchment and waterways department, said the new fleet of vehicles enables officers at the operations centre to better monitor and coordinate the vehicles’ deployment remotely.

They will also be able to direct the response teams and assign the vehicles more quickly to locations where heavy rain is expected, he said.

“This is important as quick response time is crucial before and during flash flood incidents. Officers at JOC are also able to monitor conditions during flood incidents and make decisions on whether to deploy more manpower/vehicles,” he said.

The vehicles are able to drive through higher floodwaters of up to 70cm, and are stocked with portable flood barriers and inflatable flood bags.

DOUBLING NUMBER OF X-BAND RADARS

The new fleet was part of a slew of new initiatives announced by PUB on Friday, as it ramps up its flood response capabilities ahead of the northeast monsoon season, which typically occurs between December and early March.

Among the measures taken, PUB has also enhanced its rainfall forecasting and monitoring.

It recently doubled the number of X-band radars - sensors used for localised weather monitoring - to six.

This will create a more robust monitoring network with greater coverage, improving the accuracy of rainfall measurements and forecasts, said PUB.

“X-band radars provide precipitation data at high temporal and spatial resolution, which will enable PUB to issue public alerts and deploy resources to potential flood locations in a timelier manner,” added PUB.

The agency has also expanded an existing monitoring system for real-time monitoring of reservoir and drainage operations.