PUB raises S$800 million in inaugural green bond issuance

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB has raised S$800 million through its inaugural green bond issuance.

PUB said in a press release on Friday (Sep 2) that proceeds from these bonds will finance projects to strengthen Singapore’s water security and sustainability.

Chief executive Goh Si Hou said that the move will accelerate the agency's goal of achieving a greener water system.

The 30-year fixed rate green notes received "strong interest" from investors and were about two times subscribed, said PUB.

The notes, which have a coupon of 3.433 per cent per annum payable semi-annually, were issued on Aug 31 this year, and will mature on Aug 30, 2052.

DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank Limited were the joint lead managers and book runners for the bonds.