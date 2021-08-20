PUB investigating if construction works caused flood at Pasir Ris-Tampines junction

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB is investigating if construction works may have contributed to the flood at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 on Friday morning (Aug 20).

At least 13 vehicles were partially submerged in water at the junction as heavy rain fell across the island on Friday.

PUB is investigating the cause of the flood to ascertain if there were any construction works in the vicinity that had affected the drains or obstructed the drainage flow of the storm water, it said in a Facebook post.

The agency added the junction was not a "low-lying area or flood hot spot".

Earlier, it had warned of flash floods in multiple parts of Singapore.

Flooding was reported at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 towards the TPE entrance at 7.58am, which later subsided at 9.40am, said PUB.

"PUB’s Quick Response Team was immediately deployed to the site to render assistance to drivers and pedestrians, together with officers from LTA, SCDF and Police," it said.

PUB also advised motorists not to drive into flooded areas in the event of a flood. If they are caught in a flood and their vehicle stalls, however, motorists should leave their car and move to higher ground if they could do so safely.