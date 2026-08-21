Photo of reported crocodile sighting at Pandan Reservoir found to be fake; police report lodged: PUB

SINGAPORE: The photograph that was provided in relation to the reported crocodile sighting at Pandan Reservoir on Thursday is fake, national water agency PUB said on Friday (Aug 21).

A police report has been made, PUB said, adding that search operations for the reptile have ceased.

PUB takes a serious view of false information that may cause public alarm and disrupt activities, it added.

The police confirmed that a report had been lodged and said that investigations are ongoing.

Water activities at the reservoir were suspended on Thursday after PUB was alerted to the potential sighting.

The Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation were told to suspend all water activities in the reservoir.



When CNA arrived at the reservoir park near the amenities centre on Friday morning, the reservoir was mostly empty, apart from a handful of foreign workers resting in the shade of the trees.



The Paddle Lodge, run by the Singapore Canoe Federation, was quiet too, with boats bobbing in the water and stacked on the dock. A scan of the reservoir's 6km perimeter at noon turned up no warning signs or cordoned-off areas.

Water activities at the reservoir will resume from Saturday, PUB told CNA on Friday.