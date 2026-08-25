PUB trial aims to halve energy used to pre-treat seawater for desalination

SINGAPORE: Singapore is testing a new way of preparing seawater for desalination that could halve the energy used in the pre-treatment process.

A trial at Tuas is assessing whether ceramic membrane technology developed by Japanese firm Meiden can replace the three-stage pre-treatment process currently used to remove contaminants from seawater.

National water agency PUB said that if the technology proves reliable and cost-effective, it could eventually be deployed at desalination plants across Singapore.

FROM SEAWATER TO DRINKING WATER

Desalination involves several stages before seawater can be turned into drinking water.

Before the main desalination process, contaminants such as dirt, algae and grease must be removed to prevent them from clogging or fouling the membranes used later in treatment.

Currently, this pre-treatment process involves three stages. The new system being tested seeks to combine them into a single, more compact step using ceramic membranes.

“This technology will allow us to save 50 per cent of the energy (needed) for seawater pre-treatment,” said Dr Gurdev Singh, PUB’s chief engineering and technology officer.

“(This) allows us to produce water at the same high quality that we do today, with much less energy and a smaller footprint.”