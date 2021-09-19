'I like this job, so I do it': The PUB veteran who helps maintain Singapore's sewers

SINGAPORE: The skies were grey and the roads were slick, but Mr Subramaniam Pavaday was on the move.

It was the wettest August in Singapore in more than 40 years. And Aug 30, the day we met Mr Subramaniam, was an exceptionally rainy day.

A higher technician with national water agency PUB’s Water Reclamation (Network) department, he had been activated to attend to public feedback. This particular case involved water emerging through a floor trap and flowing into a home.

“When the owner says (they suspect a) choke, we need to find out and tell them why this happened,” explained the 61-year-old.

“If it is a choke, we need to accept that our (sewer) line has been choked. If not choked, we just tell them it’s not choked, it’s only because of the nonstop heavy rain.”

Upon receiving any public feedback, PUB officers like Mr Subramaniam check whether the public sewer is flowing normally, and clear any blockage immediately. If the blockage is in a sanitary pipe within the home, officers will help in stopping the overflow and advise the home owner to hire a plumber to identify the root cause.

Along with two other workers, Mr Subramaniam spoke to the home owner and examined the floor trap in question. They then lifted the covers of a number of nearby manholes to check for blockages.

The verdict? The particular sewer line was fine – as indicated by the relatively clear water running below. Instead, the overflow could have been caused by excessive rainwater entering the sewerage network through keyholes in manhole covers or unsheltered floor traps.

To allay the concerns of the home owner, Mr Subramaniam promised to do additional checks of the sewer line in future and conduct cleaning if required.