Singapore to study measures to protect 8 offshore islands against rising seas

SINGAPORE: A study on the impact of rising sea levels on some of Singapore's offshore islands is expected to start by 2026.

This risk assessment study will also explore potential coastal protection measures and timelines for these measures to be developed and implemented, said national water agency PUB on Friday (Jun 27).

A tender for the study has been launched.

The study was first announced by Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu at the opening of the Singapore International Water Week on Monday.

"Strengthening flood adaptation and resilience is an urgent priority," said Ms Fu in a prerecorded message at the event.

Singapore has over 60 offshore islands. PUB said on Friday that it had selected the eight based on its preliminary assessment of how sea level rise may impact them.

The islands are: