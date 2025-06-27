Singapore to study measures to protect 8 offshore islands against rising seas
Pulau Tekong, the Southern Islands and Kusu Island are among the islands that will be covered in PUB's study.
SINGAPORE: A study on the impact of rising sea levels on some of Singapore's offshore islands is expected to start by 2026.
This risk assessment study will also explore potential coastal protection measures and timelines for these measures to be developed and implemented, said national water agency PUB on Friday (Jun 27).
A tender for the study has been launched.
The study was first announced by Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu at the opening of the Singapore International Water Week on Monday.
"Strengthening flood adaptation and resilience is an urgent priority," said Ms Fu in a prerecorded message at the event.
Singapore has over 60 offshore islands. PUB said on Friday that it had selected the eight based on its preliminary assessment of how sea level rise may impact them.
The islands are:
- Pulau Tekong
- Southern Islands (St John's Island and Lazarus Island)
- Kusu Island
- Sisters' Islands (Pulau Subar Laut and Pulau Subar Darat)
- Pulau Bukom
- Pulau Hantu
- Pulau Pawai
- Pulau Senang
Offshore islands not included in the study will be evaluated by agencies as part of their development plans or upcoming studies.
PUB added that Pulau Ubin and Pulau Ketam will be included as part of its future site-specific study for the north-eastern coast, consisting of Punggol and Pasir Ris.
Similarly, Semakau Landfill will be analysed by the National Environment Agency when it carries out a study on the island's development options.
The third National Climate Change Study, released in January 2024, projected that mean sea levels around Singapore could rise by up to 1.15m by 2100.
Based on the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's sixth assessment report, it also predicted a mean sea level rise of up to 2m by 2150 under a high carbon emissions scenario.
PUB said that site-specific studies have commenced progressively on mainland Singapore, with four ongoing - at city-east coast, Jurong Island and both sections of the north-west coast. Studies for Sentosa Island and the south-west coast are due to start by 2026.
Director of PUB’s coastal protection department Hazel Khoo said: "Rising sea levels will pose risks to Singapore's offshore islands. Some are home to rich biodiversity and heritage, and are spaces enjoyed by many, while others serve industrial and defence purposes."
"Through the (risk assessment study) and in collaboration with other public agencies and stakeholders, we aim to better understand the vulnerabilities of each island, so that we can plan forward and develop appropriate coastal protection measures. This will ensure that we preserve these precious spaces for current and future generations."
Results from the study will guide the planning of future site-specific research on offshore islands, PUB said.