PUB warns of flash floods risk in several parts of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain fell across Singapore on Sunday (Feb 27) afternoon, prompting national water agency PUB to issue flood risk warnings for several areas.

Flash floods were reported at the junction of Ubi Aveune 3 and Eunos Link, and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) slip road entrance and exit at Bedok North Avenue 3.

Officers have been deployed to render assistance, said the agency in a Facebook post at 2.20pm.

At 2.32pm, PUB said that the flash flood at Bedok North Avenue 3 has subsided.

The flood at junction of Ubi Ave 3 and Eunos Link also subsided, the agency said in an update around 2.41pm.

Flood risk warnings have also been issued at Bedok Canal, Jalan Nipah, Bedok Road, Bedok Garden and Jalan Chempaka Kuning.

Additionally, water levels in drains have reached 90 per cent at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Tanjong Pagar Road, Macpherson Road, Playfair Road, Bayshore Park and Ubi Avenue 2.

PUB urged members of the public to avoid these areas.