Public accounts watchdog calls on Government to re-evaluate spending, do more to prevent recurring lapses

SINGAPORE: With changes brought about by COVID-19, the Government needs to re-evaluate its baseline spending to address risks and key vulnerabilities, said the Public Accounts Committee in a report on Wednesday (Jan 26).

For instance, disruptions to global supply chains may require the Government to shift its operating models from "just in time" to "just in case", where buffers and stockpiles would become the new planning parameters.

And since the move towards hybrid working - with more public officers accessing government systems from home - it is important for the public sector to continue to monitor cybersecurity risks, said the committee.

These were some of the issues that could impact spending, laid out in its second report which was presented to Parliament on Wednesday ahead of this year's Budget statement on Feb 18.

The Public Accounts Committee consists of eight Members of Parliament, including its chair Foo Mee Har.

SINGAPORE GREEN PLAN

On the country's push for sustainability, the committee said it is “pertinent” to focus on the governance framework for borrowings and spending, as well as carbon tax management, as the Government continues to develop the Singapore Green Plan.

It noted that a whole-of-government approach is being taken to prioritise a green ecosystem in areas with the most meaningful impact, but added that it is also critical to equip the public service with the required skillsets in areas such as green financing, carbon accounting standards, climate science and adaptation of new technologies.

According to the committee, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said expenditure for initiatives under the Singapore Green Plan would be reported as part of the annual budgetary process.

To ensure accountability, ministries and agencies will also provide updates to the public on progress made on specific targets and initiatives.