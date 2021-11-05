Public healthcare workers to get up to S$4,000 cash award for efforts in fight against COVID-19
Community care staff like those working in nursing homes will also receive the award.
SINGAPORE: Public healthcare workers will receive a monetary award of up to S$4,000 in recognition of their efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Friday (Nov 5).
The award also extends to staff at community care organisations that deliver frontline services, such as nursing homes and dialysis centres.
Such facilities have "expanded their capacity and worked tirelessly to keep vulnerable elderly in need of nursing care out of hospitals and free up hospital beds," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.
“These organisations have likewise been integral to our fight against COVID-19, alongside the public healthcare institutions," it added.
About 100,000 staff members from eligible healthcare organisations will receive the award.
“It serves as a recognition of the contribution and dedication of healthcare staff throughout this fight," said MOH.
The ministry also said it will extend a grant of S$10,000 to each Public Health Preparedness Clinic in recognition of their contributions in the fight against COVID-19.
Speaking at the National Medical Excellence Awards on Friday, Mr Ong said a monetary award “does not fully reflect the contribution of our healthcare workers, neither is it the main motivator of a healthcare worker”.
“But it is an appropriate thing for MOH to do, to recognise your contribution in this very exceptional year,” he said.
Public healthcare workers will receive the award in December, while Public Health Preparedness Clinics and eligible community care staff will receive it in the first quarter of 2022.
“The healthcare system and healthcare staff have been under significant strain after over 20 months of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” MOH said.
“While riding the transmission wave is a necessary process to living with COVID-19, the high number of cases has resulted in strong demand for healthcare services and very high workload in the public hospitals, including the intensive care units and emergency departments," it added.
“As various sectors begin to resume their full operations and with society progressively restarting more activities, the healthcare sector continues to face intense pressure as the last line of defence.”
Singapore announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Jan 23 last year.
Most healthcare workers have not taken leave during the pandemic, said Mr Ong last month, adding that the Health Ministry has started to roster them for leave towards the end of the year.
Being allowed to go on leave will "provide much-needed relief" to healthcare workers, he said.
The ministry had last month lifted the suspension on overseas leave for healthcare workers.
