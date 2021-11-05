Public healthcare workers to get up to S$4,000 cash award for efforts in fight against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Public healthcare workers will receive a monetary award of up to S$4,000 in recognition of their efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Friday (Nov 5).

The award also extends to staff at community care organisations that deliver frontline services, such as nursing homes and dialysis centres.

Such facilities have "expanded their capacity and worked tirelessly to keep vulnerable elderly in need of nursing care out of hospitals and free up hospital beds," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

“These organisations have likewise been integral to our fight against COVID-19, alongside the public healthcare institutions," it added.

About 100,000 staff members from eligible healthcare organisations will receive the award.

“It serves as a recognition of the contribution and dedication of healthcare staff throughout this fight," said MOH.