Singapore public holiday dates for 2024 released, with 5 long weekends

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday (May 24) released the dates of Singapore's public holidays for 2024, with five long weekends.

Five of the public holidays next year fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday.

As the second day of Chinese New Year falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will be a public holiday.

Two public holidays fall on a Monday:

- New Year's Day (Jan 1)

- Hari Raya Haji (Jun 17)

Two public holidays fall on a Friday:

- Good Friday (Mar 29)

- National Day (Aug 9)

One public holiday falls on a Sunday:

- Second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 11)

The other holidays are:

- First day of Chinese New Year (Feb 10)

- Hari Raya Puasa (Apr 10)

- Labour Day (May 1)

- Vesak Day (May 22)

- Deepavali (Oct 31)

- Christmas (Dec 25)