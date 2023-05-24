Singapore public holiday dates for 2024 released, with 5 long weekends

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday (May 24) released the dates of Singapore's public holidays for 2024, with five long weekends.
Five of the public holidays next year fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday.
As the second day of Chinese New Year falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will be a public holiday.
Two public holidays fall on a Monday:
- New Year's Day (Jan 1)
- Hari Raya Haji (Jun 17)
Two public holidays fall on a Friday:
- Good Friday (Mar 29)
- National Day (Aug 9)
One public holiday falls on a Sunday:
- Second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 11)
The other holidays are:
- First day of Chinese New Year (Feb 10)
- Hari Raya Puasa (Apr 10)
- Labour Day (May 1)
- Vesak Day (May 22)
- Deepavali (Oct 31)
- Christmas (Dec 25)
Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day, said MOM.
Employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.
Employers also have the option of granting time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday for the following group of employees: Workmen earning more than S$4,500 (US$3,341) a month; non-workmen earning more than S$2,600 a month; and all managers and executives.