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Singapore public holiday dates for 2027 released, with 5 long weekends
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Singapore

Singapore public holiday dates for 2027 released, with 5 long weekends

Five of the public holidays in 2027 fall on Friday, Sunday or Monday.

Singapore public holiday dates for 2027 released, with 5 long weekends

People watch the New Year’s Day fireworks celebration from the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
18 Jun 2026 10:46AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 11:05AM)
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SINGAPORE: There will be 11 public holidays in 2027, with five long weekends. 

According to dates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Jun 18), five of the public holidays next year fall on Friday, Sunday or Monday.

Two public holidays fall on a Friday:

  • New Year’s Day (Jan 1)
  • Good Friday (Mar 26)

One public holiday falls on a Sunday:

  • Chinese New Year (Feb 7)

The following Monday will be a public holiday.

Two public holidays fall on a Monday:

  • Hari Raya Haji (May 17)

  • National Day (Aug 9)

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There were six public holiday long weekends in 2026, and four in 2025.

Employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day, said MOM.

Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day, the ministry added.

Employers also have the option of granting time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday for workmen earning more than S$4,500 (US$3,497) a month; non-workmen earning more than S$2,600 a month and all managers and executives.

Source: CNA/dy(sn)

Related Topics

Singapore public holidays Ministry of Manpower
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