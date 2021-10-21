One more long weekend in 2022 after revised dates for Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Oct 21) revised the dates for the Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji public holidays next year, following a revision by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

Based on astronomical calculations with revised criteria, next year's Hari Raya Puasa will now fall on May 3, a Tuesday.

Hari Raya Haji will take place on Jul 10, a Sunday, which makes Monday (Jul 11) a public holiday, said MOM.

This adds to the five existing long weekends next year, for a total of six.