HDB to pilot new hostel-like public rental model for singles

SINGAPORE: Rather than share a flat with another tenant, low-income singles will be able to choose to live under a hostel-like arrangement in a new model to be piloted by the Housing & Development Board (HDB).

These rental rooms will be sited at the former Anderson Junior College hostel in Ang Mo Kio, which is being partitioned to create 480 single rooms.

HDB aims to launch applications for these rooms by the end of this year, when the two 11-storey blocks are ready.

At a media tour on Monday (Mar 13), reporters were able to see sample rooms each measuring about 9 sq m. These come with basic furnishing, including a bed frame, wardrobe, table, chair and a small refrigerator.

Bathroom and kitchen facilities will be shared, with about 12 people to one toilet and 24 to a communal kitchen. There will also be laundry and activity rooms.