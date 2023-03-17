Privacy or your own kitchen? Mixed reactions from public rental tenants to new hostel set-up

SINGAPORE: Madam Doreen Chan is interested in a new public rental housing scheme for singles due to its central location in Ang Mo Kio, but said she has reservations about the practicalities of a communal kitchen.

Mdm Chan, 76, who shares her one-room flat in Bukit Batok with a housemate, is renting under the Joint Singles Scheme Operator-Run pilot.

Under this scheme, singles share a public rental flat with a friend or are matched with another single applicant. The living spaces are partitioned, but they do not have rooms of their own.

There are three sites for such flats now – Bukit Batok, Bedok North and Buangkok Crescent. An operator is appointed to manage the rental flats at each site, match applicants and mediate if necessary.

One common complaint was that it can be hard to get along with housemates with different backgrounds and living habits.

On Monday (Mar 13), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will pilot a new public rental scheme for singles by repurposing a former student hostel in Ang Mo Kio. It will open for applications towards the end of the year.

Unlike the Joint Singles Scheme and other schemes for singles, tenants will have their own bedroom – 9 sq m that comes with basic furnishings, including a bed frame, small wardrobe, table, chair and mini fridge.