Public sector union ‘in communication’ with PSD on reviewing remuneration amid increased attrition rates

SINGAPORE: A union representing public service employees has been “in communication” with the Public Service Division (PSD) on reviewing remuneration, said its general secretary on Wednesday (Feb 16).



The Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE) has concerns over the high attrition rates in the public service, and checks in with employers “from time to time” if it notices higher levels of turnover, said its general secretary Sanjeev Tiwari in response to CNA's queries.

“We have been in communication with the Public Service Division on reviewing the remunerations for the different schemes,” he added.

“The last major review was in 2014 and if officers are leaving due to the wage differentials, then it is important to take a closer look at some of these numbers now.”

This comes after Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Tuesday that Singapore’s public service has seen an increase in attrition “across the board”.

The resignation rate for the largest generic scheme in the civil service - the management executive scheme - reached a 10-year peak of 9.9 per cent last year, said Mr Chan.

Mr Chan added that attrition "has clearly picked up momentum in the last six months", with some segments such as infocomm technology experiencing "elevated competitive pressures" in the face of talent shortages, and higher resignation rates.

With higher attrition rates, there will be a "consequential effect" on workload, morale, stress and wellness of officers who are in the public service, said Mr Tiwari.

“This can lead to continuous higher attrition rates and loss of talent from the service, possibly leading to the decline of the quality of services provided."