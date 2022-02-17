Logo
Public sector union ‘in communication’ with PSD on reviewing remuneration amid increased attrition rates
Office workers cross the road at Raffles Place on Sep 6, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Ang Hwee Min
Chew Hui Min
Chew Hui Min & Ang Hwee Min
17 Feb 2022 11:50AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 11:57AM)
SINGAPORE: A union representing public service employees has been “in communication” with the Public Service Division (PSD) on reviewing remuneration, said its general secretary on Wednesday (Feb 16). 
 
The Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE) has concerns over the high attrition rates in the public service, and checks in with employers “from time to time” if it notices higher levels of turnover, said its general secretary Sanjeev Tiwari in response to CNA's queries.

“We have been in communication with the Public Service Division on reviewing the remunerations for the different schemes,” he added. 

“The last major review was in 2014 and if officers are leaving due to the wage differentials, then it is important to take a closer look at some of these numbers now.” 

This comes after Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Tuesday that Singapore’s public service has seen an increase in attrition “across the board”. 

The resignation rate for the largest generic scheme in the civil service - the management executive scheme - reached a 10-year peak of 9.9 per cent last year, said Mr Chan. 

Mr Chan added that attrition "has clearly picked up momentum in the last six months", with some segments such as infocomm technology experiencing "elevated competitive pressures" in the face of talent shortages, and higher resignation rates. 

With higher attrition rates, there will be a "consequential effect" on workload, morale, stress and wellness of officers who are in the public service, said Mr Tiwari. 

“This can lead to continuous higher attrition rates and loss of talent from the service, possibly leading to the decline of the quality of services provided."

There are many factors leading to high attrition, ranging from change of interests to career stagnation and competitive remuneration, noted the general secretary of AUPE, which describes itself as the largest public sector union in Singapore.

"Officers would want fulfilling, competitive paying jobs with career advancements when compared to the private sector," said Mr Tiwari. 

"Hence, it is important for public service to review the compensation packages from time to time."

During the pandemic, public service employees are required to take up additional roles like assisting with COVID-19 operations, he noted. 

“They would be faced with constant challenges balancing the several duties assigned thus, affecting their emotional and mental well-being, and facing a lack of work life balance for some of them,” he said.

The "biggest challenge" faced by the public service employees would be to maintain the service quality and meet the public's expectations while adapting to the changing landscape and work requirements, he added.

Adding that AUPE understands the challenges and "appreciates the hard work", Mr Tiwari said the union will "continue to reach out" to its public service members to provide support and assistance. 

It will also encourage public service agencies to take into consideration the challenges faced by their employees during the pandemic, and to practise an “empathetic approach”, he said. 

Source: CNA/hw(mi)

