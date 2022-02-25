Public Service Division announces new permanent secretary appointments, retirements from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division announced on Friday (Feb 25) new permanent secretary appointments at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM), among a host of other appointments across ministries.

This comes as Mr Chee Wee Kiong, the current Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, retires on Apr 1 after a combined 40 years in the Singapore Armed Forces and Public Service.

Mr Albert Chua, will relinquish his current role as Permanent Secretary (Sustainability and the Environment), and be appointed Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs).

Meanwhile, Mr Stanley Loh will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Sustainability and the Environment), relinquishing his current appointment as Second Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development).

He will also be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Development) at MFA, and continue concurrently as Second Permanent Secretary (Prime Minister’s Office, Special Duties).

Mr Aubeck Kam will also relinquish his current appointment as Permanent Secretary (Manpower), and be appointed Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development).

Replacing him will be Mr Ng Chee Khern, who will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Manpower) while relinquishing his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Smart Nation and Digital Government Group).

The appointments will take effect from Apr 1.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

In addition, Mr Joseph Leong will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Communications and Information) and Permanent Secretary (Cybersecurity) for the Prime Minister’s Office.

This comes as Ms Yong Ying-I, current Permanent Secretary (Communications and Information) retires after 36 years in the Public Service.

Mr Leong will also be appointed as Permanent Secretary (Smart Nation and Digital Government Group), relinquishing his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Defence Development).

Mr Chew Hock Yong will continue as Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs Development), but will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development).

Ms Lai Wei Lin will relinquish her appointment as Permanent Secretary (Law) and be appointed Permanent Secretary (Transport Development). She will also continue as Second Permanent Secretary (Finance).

Mr Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary (Public Service Division), will gain another concurrent appointment as Permanent Secretary (Law).

Mr Chia Der Jiun, Second Permanent Secretary (Manpower), will be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Development) for the Manpower Ministry.

Mr Chng Kai Fong, who is Second Permanent Secretary (Smart Nation and Digital Government Group), will also be appointed concurrently as Second Permanent Secretary (Communications and Information) and Second Permanent Secretary (Cybersecurity).

Ms Lim Wan Yong, Second Permanent Secretary (Education), will also be appointed as Second Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development).

TWO PERMANENT SECRETARIES TO RETIRE

Ms Yong Ying-I, Permanent Secretary (Communications and Information) and Permanent Secretary (Cybersecurity) at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Mr Chee Wee Kiong, Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) will be retiring after “many years of distinguished service”, said PSD.

Ms Yong, 58, started her public service career in 1985. Her past appointments include Principal Private Secretary to then Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Permanent Secretary for the Manpower and Health Ministries.

In her time in the Health Ministry from 2005 to 2012, she “led the ministry to develop a high-quality, cost-effective national healthcare system to serve Singaporeans’ needs then and in the future”, said PSD.

She also drove initiatives to expand clinical research and technology investments, including the setting up of Integrated Health Information Systems and the building up of a national electronic medical records system.

Under her leadership in her present role as Permanent Secretary (Communications and Information), the ministry has also “driven significant efforts” in enhancing digital regulations, digital engagement and “digital diplomacy on the international front”, said the division.

Meanwhile, Mr Chee, 58, has served a total of 40 years in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Public Service.

During Mr Chee’s military career, he rose to the rank of Brigadier-General and held various key appointments, including Chief of Staff for Air Staff, and Director of Security and Intelligence Division at the Ministry of Defence.

PSD said Mr Chee is “an astute diplomat” whose leadership has been “invaluable” to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has led the ministry in advancing Singapore’s interests at international and regional fora, strengthened Singapore’s ties with countries near and far, and buttressed Singapore’s standing in the international arena.”

Thanking the retiring officers, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said they have “served with distinction in their careers”.

He expressed the Government’s appreciation “for their leadership and outstanding contributions to the Public Service and to Singapore”.