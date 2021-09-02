Public Service Division announces new permanent secretary appointments from Oct 4

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division announced on Thursday (Sep 2) three new permanent secretary appointments and a change in another appointment.

Mr Chng Kai Fong, currently the managing director of the Economic Development Board (EDB), will be appointed Second Permanent Secretary at the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

Ms Lim Wan Yong will be appointed Second Permanent Secretary (Education). She is currently Deputy Secretary (Planning) at the Ministry of National Development (MND) and also Deputy Secretary (Security Coordination) at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Ms Teoh Zsin Woon will be appointed Second Permanent Secretary (National Development) and concurrently Second Permanent Secretary (Public Service Division). She is currently Deputy Secretary (Transformation) at the Public Service Division.

The appointments will take effect from Oct 4.

Mr Chng, 42, was appointed Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister in 2014 and managing director of EDB in 2017. He has held various appointments at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil Service College, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Communications Group, PMO.

Ms Lim, 44, was appointed Deputy Secretary (Planning) at MND in 2017 and concurrently Deputy Secretary (Security Coordination) at PMO in 2019.

She has held various appointments in the Trade Development Board (now Enterprise Singapore), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Finance and Civil Service College. She was also Special Assistant to then-Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Ms Teoh, 47, has held various appointments in the then Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Manpower, Workforce Development Agency and MND.

She also served a two-year stint as general manager of the Marine Parade Community Development Council. She was appointed Deputy Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of Health (MOH) in 2013, and subsequently as Deputy Secretary (Transformation) at the Public Service Division in 2018.

CHANGE IN PERMANENT SECRETARY APPOINTMENT

Ms Lai Wei Lin will relinquish her appointment as Second Permanent Secretary (Education) and continue as Permanent Secretary (Law), with effect from Oct 4.

She will be concurrently appointed Second Permanent Secretary (Finance) with effect from Jan 1, 2022.

Ms Lai, 45, has held various appointments in MTI, MND, MOH and the Civil Service College.

She was appointed Deputy Secretary (Policy) at MOH in 2015, later as Deputy Secretary (Policy) at MOE in 2017. Ms Lai has been Second Permanent Secretary (Education) since 2019 and at the same time Permanent Secretary (Law) since 2020.

NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE APPOINTED FOR SKILLSFUTURE SINGAPORE

SkillsFuture Singapore also announced on Thursday that it has appointed a new chief executive.

Mr Tan Kok Yam will be appointed chief executive (designate) of SkillsFuture Singapore on Oct 18 and chief executive on Nov 1.

He will succeed Mr Ong Tze-Ch'in, who will assume another senior position in the public service, said SkillsFuture Singapore.

Mr Tan has been the Deputy Secretary for Smart Nation and Digital Government Group since its formation in May 2017.

Mr Tan will relinquish his concurrent appointment as the Deputy Secretary overseeing the National Climate Change Secretariat, in the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister's Office.