Two senior civil servants to retire, with new permanent secretaries appointed

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Tuesday (Mar 25) that two permanent secretaries will retire after years in service.

Mr Jeffrey Siow, Second Permanent Secretary (Manpower) and Second Permanent Secretary (Trade and Industry) will retire on Apr 2 after 24 years in the public service.

The 46-year-old began his career at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and subsequently held appointments at the Public Service Division and the Ministry of Education.

He also served as Principal Private Secretary to then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong from 2017 to 2021, and was later appointed as the first managing director and chief operating officer of Enterprise Singapore. In the latter role, he led initiatives to transform Singapore businesses and trade associations, and support small and medium enterprises during the post-COVID-19 recovery.

In January 2024, Mr Siow returned to MOM as Second Permanent Secretary, where he implemented significant policies on foreign manpower, workplace safety and health, and fair employment.

"His tenure saw the introduction of landmark legislation on workplace discrimination and fair workplace practices," said PSD.

Mr Siow concurrently served as Second Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) since September 2024.

He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2021 in recognition of his contributions to the Public Service.

Mrs Tan Ching Yee, 60, Permanent Secretary (Finance), will retire on May 1 after serving 38 years in the public sector.

She started her career in the public sector in 1986, and has held key appointments in the ministries of trade and industry, education, then-information, communications and the arts, health, and finance.

While she was Permanent Secretary in MOE, she worked on "expanding pathways and options for students in schools and the post-secondary and tertiary sectors, recognition of the teaching profession, and enhancements to pre-school and special needs education," said PSD.

She also led efforts to improve the accessibility, affordability and quality of Singapore’s healthcare system by accelerating the development of new facilities, strengthening the healthcare financing system (including the implementation of MediShield Life), and expanding healthcare manpower development schemes.

In 2016, Mrs Tan was concurrently appointed as Permanent Secretary (Finance) and Permanent Secretary (Prime Minister’s Office)(Special Duties).

In recognition of her contributions to the Public Service, Mrs Tan was awarded the Public Service Medal (Gold) in 2008 and the Meritorious Service Medal in 2018.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said: "I would like to express my appreciation to Ching Yee and Jeffrey for their important contributions. Ching Yee has provided outstanding leadership at different organisations across the Public Service over many years, and her service to Singapore has been impactful and invaluable. Jeffrey has served with distinction and made a significant impact across a range of postings in his Public Service career."



The PSD media release did not state what Mrs Tan and Mr Siow intend to do next.